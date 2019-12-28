Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in the Stone Chapel
Abingdon, MD
Joan Ellen Bryant, age 67, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on December 23, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Louise (Napfel) Orth. Joan was an active member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church where she was on the Liturgy Committee, a Wedding Coordinator and Eucharistic Ministry. After retirement she learned how to weave baskets at the Senior Center and was a member of the Deer Creek Basket Tree Guild. She loved the ocean and any time she could get with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her loving dog Winston. She Joan is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Jessica Louise Orth of Frostburg; grandchildren, Sadie Louise Orth and Julian Michael Derlunas; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Rose Martin; sisters, Mary Louise (Phillip Sheridan) Orth and Jacqueline Anne (Robert) Steffy; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene Thomas (Dawn-living) Orth and Paul Nicholas (Gloria Ressler-living) Orth.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in the Stone Chapel, Abingdon, Maryland at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dundalk, MD.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
