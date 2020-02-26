|
On February 19, 2020, Joan F. Fortier (nee Rolfes) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. Fortier, Jr.; devoted mother of Paul Fortier, III and his wife Kim, Mark Fortier, David Fortier and his wife Joann, James Fortier and his wife Jennifer, and Patricia Shriver and her husband Craig; loving grandmother of James Fortier and his wife Jennifer, John Fortier and his wife Nichol, Andrew Fortier and his wife Monica, Sarah Cummings, Laura Fortier, Katie Smith and her husband Brendon, Grant Fortier, and Stephen, Elizabeth, and Grace Shriver; cherished great-grandmother of Alexis, Rylee, Carter, Jaxson, and Savannah; dear sister of the late Geraldine Martin and Roberta Scogna. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Marks Catholic Church (Fallston) on Saturday March 7th at 11 am. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020