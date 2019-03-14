|
|
On March 10, 2019; Joan F. Knapik of Oak Crest Village; beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Knapik; devoted mother of Joseph L. Knapik, Jr. and his wife Roberta M. Knapik.Family and friend will honor Joan's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Friday, March 15 from 7-9 PM. A Funeral Liturgy will be held 10 AM Saturday at St. Ursula Catholic Church. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to (). Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2019