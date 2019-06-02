Home

Joan Foley Notice
On May 26, 2019 Joan Catherine Foley; beloved wife of The Late John J. Foley, III; devoted mother of Diana Lee Filbert, Thomas E. Hughes, Jr., Sharon Joan McLaughlin, Katherine Angela Brune; loving step-mother of Jonathan B. Carroll; dear sister of Robert J. Enge. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 12:15 PM at St. Margaret Catholic Church (141 N. Hickory Ave Bel Air, MD 21014). Friends may call at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 2, 2019
