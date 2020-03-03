|
On February 29, 2020, Joan G. Hubbert, beloved wife of C. Brooks Hubbert; devoted mother of Brian Hubbert, Carolyn Ford, Cynthia Worthington, and David Hubbert; cherished grandmother of Mark Hubbert, Russell Ford, Emily Francis, Christopher Worthington, Katelyn Worthington, Eleonor Hubbert, Miles Hubbert, and Camden Hubbert; dear great grandmother of K.J. Francis and Evelyn Worthington.
A Memorial Service will be held at Oak Crest Chapel, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd, Suite 250, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2020