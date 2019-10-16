|
|
Joan Marilyn Gilbert (nee Randolph) of Baltimore, MD, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. She was 88. Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Gerard Brown Gilbert (Jerry), their five children, Linda Gilbert of Bethesda, MD, Jeanne Gilbert of Oakland, MD, Diane King of Westminster, MD, James Gilbert of Hackensack, NJ, and Lisa Gurdian of Baltimore, MD, 12 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Joan was born on June 8, 1931, in New Cumberland, PA, where she met her future husband. She graduated from New Cumberland High School in 1949, and completed her nurses' training at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore in 1952. Joan and Jerry were married in Baltimore on September 3, 1952. They became members of Stony Run Friends Meeting in 1961. Joan worked for many years as a dedicated and talented Registered Nurse, specializing in obstetrics, emergency and intensive care, and geriatrics. She worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and Long Green Nursing Center, where she served as Assistant Director of Nursing. She also served as a Girl Scout leader for Brownies and Junior Girl Scouts. Joan loved animals, especially her pet cats and dogs. In addition to spending time with her family, Joan enjoyed nature and camping, vacationing at the beach, reading mystery novels, and gardening. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Stony Run Friends Meeting, Stella Maris Hospice, or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019