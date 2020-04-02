|
On April 1, 2020, Joan Arlene Glascock, 86, of Forest Hill, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Jeb Stuart Glascock, Jr.; devoted mother of Stuart Alan Glascock and his wife Susan, Denise Hennaut and her husband Craig, Donna Atwell and her husband Calvin, and Patty Nyitrai and her husband Steve; cherished grandmother of Brad Glascock and his wife Kate, Michael Glascock and his wife Holly, Lauren Grafton and her husband Will, Justin Hennaut and Landon Roe, Calvin Atwell, III and his wife Meaghan, Christina Dermatis and her husband David, Stephen Nyitrai and Danny Nyitrai; loving great-grandmother of Taylor Glascock, Andrew Glascock, Brodee Grafton, Bennett Grafton, David Dermatis, Benjamin Glascock and future Baby Atwell; dear sister of the late Butch Hill; life-long best friend of over 50 years and sister she never had, Mary Kavalesky. Special thanks to Forest Hill Heights Assisted Living and Staff for making her feel like family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
