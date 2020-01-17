|
Joan Grimes, 86, passed away in West Melbourne, FL on January 11, 2020. Joan was born in Manila, Philippines and retired as an owner of a restaurant and a landscape business.
She moved to Brevard County, Florida in 1987 from Covington, GA. Joan was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonist and Daughters of the Magna Carta.
Joan is survived by a daughter, Sharon Klein; sons, Barton "Chip" Nagle and Bruce Grimes Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Flippo, Joey Grimes, Austin Nagle; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Dash Flippo.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020