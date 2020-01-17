Home

Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
More Obituaries for Joan Grimes
Joan Grimes

Joan Grimes Notice
Joan Grimes, 86, passed away in West Melbourne, FL on January 11, 2020. Joan was born in Manila, Philippines and retired as an owner of a restaurant and a landscape business.

She moved to Brevard County, Florida in 1987 from Covington, GA. Joan was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonist and Daughters of the Magna Carta.

Joan is survived by a daughter, Sharon Klein; sons, Barton "Chip" Nagle and Bruce Grimes Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Flippo, Joey Grimes, Austin Nagle; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Dash Flippo.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
