Joan Hammerer
1933 - 2020
Joan Hammerer (Schwarzenberg) of Kissimmee, FL passed away on November 18, 2020. Born February 21, 1933 in Baltimore. Before coming to Florida, she lived in Ocean City, MD for many years. She was a member of St. Luke's Church, both in Ocean City and Palm Harbor. Predeceased by loving and devoted husband Richard. She is survived by daughter Kimberly (Tim), brother Philip (Beverly), stepson Rick (Suzanne), niece Sandra (Joseph), niece Bonnie (Stewart), nephew Lee (Carol Ann), five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Joan was a remarkable woman who loved her family and friends and making others smile. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Baltimore, MD. Donations may be sent to St. Jude's Hospital.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
