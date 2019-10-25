Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church
10800 Old Court Road
Woodstock, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McNally
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Helen McNally

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Helen McNally Notice
Joan Helen (nee. Reitz) McNally passed away peacefully at home on October 23 the age of 80.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert McNally; her children, Michele Smith (Scott) and Michael McNally (Aimee); her grandchildren, James Colliflower, Jr., Katelyn Smith, Sydney Smith, Skylar McNally, and Fiona McNally; sisters Evelyn Sakers, Betty Holtman, and Lynn Bernhardt. She is preceded by her brother, Frederick Reitz.

The family will receive visitors at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland on Sunday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be said Monday, 11am at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church, 10800 Old Court Road in Woodstock, Maryland. Interment will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joan's life. Arrangements are welcomed, or please consider a donation to the (). Online condolences may be made at

www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now