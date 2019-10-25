|
|
Joan Helen (nee. Reitz) McNally passed away peacefully at home on October 23 the age of 80.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert McNally; her children, Michele Smith (Scott) and Michael McNally (Aimee); her grandchildren, James Colliflower, Jr., Katelyn Smith, Sydney Smith, Skylar McNally, and Fiona McNally; sisters Evelyn Sakers, Betty Holtman, and Lynn Bernhardt. She is preceded by her brother, Frederick Reitz.
The family will receive visitors at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland on Sunday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be said Monday, 11am at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church, 10800 Old Court Road in Woodstock, Maryland. Interment will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joan's life. Arrangements are welcomed, or please consider a donation to the (). Online condolences may be made at
www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019