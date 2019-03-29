Resources More Obituaries for Joan Kelly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Hickey (Reverend) Kelly

Notice Condolences Flowers Reverend Joan Hickey Kelly was called to our Lord on March 23, 2019. She was the loving wife of J. Michael Kelly, and loving mother of Joseph M. Kelly, and loving grandmother of Noah and Hunter Kelly.Joan is also survived by her mother Anne C. Hickey and 5 siblings, Anne H. Ober, Patricia H. Ford (Tom), John B. Hickey (Cindy), Kathleen H. Crisco (Mark), and Robert. F. Hickey. She was predeceased by her father, Reverend Mr. John J. Hickey, her brother, Joseph P. Hickey, and brother-in-law, Philip L. Ober.When she married Mike, she became like a daughter and a sister to the Kelly family. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Patricia Ann Kelly, and his siblings, Patricia Hash (Ken), Jack Kelly (JoAnn), David Kelly (Lisa), Marian Blevins (Isaac). She was predeceased by her father-in-law, Jack Kelly, and brother-in-law, V. Paul Kelly.She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.She was a graduate of The John Carroll School ('81) and College of Notre Dame of Maryland (2000). She was certified as a teacher. She taught for many years at The Highlands School serving children with learning differences. She was currently a paraeducator with the Harford County Public Schools.A devout Christian throughout her life, she was raised Roman Catholic in St. Margaret Parish in Bel Air. She later converted to Episcopalian, and became active at Holy Trinity Church in Churchville. Ordained as a Deacon in June 2017, she was assigned to Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Bel Air where she became well known for her work with the thrift shop, starting and running the summer reading camp and her amazing sermons.She was pleased to serve God as a Deacon. She enjoyed being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.Her hobbies included scrapbooking, playing bunko and scrabble. More than anything she loved spending time with her grandchildren.She will be remembered by all as a great servant of God, great educator and friend to all. She touched thousands of lives in a very meaningful way.An Episcopal Memorial Service will be held on March 30, 2019 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church located at 1200 E. Churchville Rd., Bel Air, Md. 21014 All are welcome for visitation at 10:00 a.m. before a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. A lunch reception will follow.In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, P.O. 628, Bel Air, Md 21014 Or Noah and Hunter Kelly's Education Fund (Make checks payable to: Mike Kelly; Mail to PNC Bank 2334 Rock Spring Road Forest Hill, Maryland 21050 FBO Noah and Hunter Kelly's Education). Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices