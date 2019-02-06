Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Knisley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan I. Knisley

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joan I. Knisley Notice
Joan I. Knisley, 82 of Jessup MD passed away January 29th of 2019 after a lingering illness. She retired from Howard Co Transportation. She is survived by her brother Edward Weinberger, Sister Jane Sealock, Cousin Norma Sherman, Neices Cynthia Martin, Karen Davis, Donna Galindo and Cousin Ronnie Sherman. Along with numerous family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents and one sister. Viewing will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home at 313 Talbott Ave Laurel, MD 20707 on Thursday February 7th, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. The funeral will also be held at Donaldson on Friday, February 8th at 10 am.Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.