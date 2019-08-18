|
August 3, 2019, As good and kind as she seemed, but far stronger than she looked, Joan finally lost a battle to congestive heart failure. Instead of wallowing in life's adversity, she always sought the positive, channeling her energy into enriching the lives of others and in reading widely and improving her skills as an artist. Born in Toronto to Ross James Quirie and Idell Grosskurth, Joan graduated with a B.A. in English from the Univ. of Toronto in 1948, followed by an M.A. at Boston Univ. in 1949. While teaching in Providence, Rhode Island, she met and married Baltimore native Gwinn Owens.
The couple shared a love of music, theater, and adventure. They settled in Baltimore and raised four children. Joan returned to teaching at St. Paul's School for Girls and later at Ruxton Country School. An avid reader and a lifelong learner, Joan went back to school after retiring, taking classes in literature, language, and art. Just as they'd once done as newlyweds, she and her husband spent much of their time traveling: to Europe, to Canada and Florida to visit family, and to Little Compton, Rhode Island, where they rented the same cottage for 40 years. Following Gwinn's death in 2009, Joan lived with her daughter Laura Templeton and her family in Baltimore and in 2017 moved with the Templetons to Ocean View, Delaware.
To her friends, family, and students, Joan was always a patient listener and a gentle advisor. She inspired others to write, to read, to think, and to observe. She loved all the arts, but especially theater, and continued to attend live theater performances as recently as early 2019 when she watched her granddaughter perform at Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach. Her four children survive her: Gwendolyn (Peter Gibian) of Montreal, Ross of Santa Cruz, California, Laura (Reed Templeton) of Ocean View, and Paul (Betsy Rogers) of Orlando, Florida, along with six grandchildren. A memorial will be held at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton, Maryland, at 2 PM on October 12, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019