Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joan Jackson Notice
On September 26th, 2019 Joan F. Jackson; Loving mother of George E. Brilhart, Jr. and his wife Diane, Brian Brilhart and Warren Brilhart and his wife Diana; Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Stephanie, Jennifer, Rachel and Jaclyn; Dear great grandmother of 11 great grandchildren. Also survived by her life partner Dennis Warren.

Friends may call at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Joan's name to either: or Barcs.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
