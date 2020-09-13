Joan Johnson

Suddenly on Sept. 5, 2020. Joan devoted mother of Henrietta, Diane, Cathy, & Michael, she is also survived by other relatives and friends. Former owner of Color & Cut Beauty Salon.
Friends may call at the Howell Funeral Home P.A. 4600 Liberty Heights Ave on Mon. 4 to 8pm. Family will receive friends Tues. 10 to 11am at Douglass Memorial Community Church with services at 11am.
Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carlton C. Douglass Funeral Services P.A. 410-669-1738.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.