1/1
Joan Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly on Sept. 5, 2020. Joan devoted mother of Henrietta, Diane, Cathy, & Michael, she is also survived by other relatives and friends. Former owner of Color & Cut Beauty Salon.

Friends may call at the Howell Funeral Home P.A. 4600 Liberty Heights Ave on Mon. 4 to 8pm. Family will receive friends Tues. 10 to 11am at Douglass Memorial Community Church with services at 11am.

Entombment Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carlton C. Douglass Funeral Services P.A. 410-669-1738.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Howell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Douglass Memorial Community Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Service
11:00 AM
Douglass Memorial Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howell Funeral Home
4600 Liberty Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21207
410-664-6800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary McCohn
September 12, 2020
Ms. Joan (mama) as you told me to call you. You will be greatly missed and loved much. RIP in the heavenly fathers arm.
Mary F McCohn
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved