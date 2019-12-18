|
Joan Jourdan Garrett, age 90, of Darlington, MD passed away on December 13, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Darlington, MD, she was the daughter of the late Gilpin and Sara (Laird) Jourdan. She was a retired teacher and librarian from Darlington Elementary School, a member of the Darlington Lions Club and the Darlington Community Association. She loved to play Bridge, do word puzzles and play along with her game shows.
Joan is survived by her husband Frank Garrett; daughters, Daphne (husband Mark) Profili of Baldwin and Terri (husband Tony) McNutt of Street; grandsons, Brian McNutt and Michael Profili; granddaughters, Katie Heer, Melissa Sadowski and Julie Perlin; and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, at 10:30 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD. Interment will take place in Darlington Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Darlington Lions Club or Darlington Volunteer Fire Company.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019