Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan K. O'Donnell

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joan K. O'Donnell Notice
Joan K. O'Donnell on April 2, 2019, loving stepmother to Sharon (Don) Cofsky, Pam (Jan) White, Pat Edel, John O'Donnell Jr., Tim (Susan) O'Donnell, Kathy O'Donnell; caring grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Predeceased by her husband John J. O'Donnell Sr.; her parents Rose and John Lavin; and her step-daughter Cynthia Norman. Visitation Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4-7pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11am at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
Download Now