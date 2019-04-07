|
Joan K. O'Donnell on April 2, 2019, loving stepmother to Sharon (Don) Cofsky, Pam (Jan) White, Pat Edel, John O'Donnell Jr., Tim (Susan) O'Donnell, Kathy O'Donnell; caring grandmother and great-grandmother to many. Predeceased by her husband John J. O'Donnell Sr.; her parents Rose and John Lavin; and her step-daughter Cynthia Norman. Visitation Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4-7pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11am at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2019