Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Keating
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Keating

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joan Keating Notice
Joan McGowan Keating, 89, of Laurel, MD passed away on February 18, 2019.She was born in 1929 to Peter J. McGowan and Irene Carson McGowan, in New York City, NY.Joan was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.She worked as a teacher at Laurel, Bowie, Potomac, and Oxon Hill High Schools. In the early 1950s Joan worked as a nuclear physicist for Armour in Grafton, CT; and then for the Naval Research Lab inWashington, DC. Joan was a graduate of New Rochelle College in New York and a received her Masters from Fordham University.She enjoyed spending time with her family and reading.She is survived by Deirdre and Dale Vogel, Peter and Sharon Keating, Tara and Ronald Woods, Joan Lorraine Keating. Crystal Muehleisen, Timothy Shifflett, Sean Woods, Katlin Clemons, Michaela Clemons, John Peter Keating, Nathan Keating; and several great grandchildren.. She was preceded in death by her husband John J. Keating, Jr; sons John J. Keating III and Terence E. Keating; and grandson Calvin C. Shifflett III;Visitation will be on February 27, 2019 from 5:00- 8:00 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707.A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Laurel, MD. Graveside services will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Rockville, MDMemorial donations may be made to and St. Nicholas Catholic Church, in Laurel, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now