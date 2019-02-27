Joan McGowan Keating, 89, of Laurel, MD passed away on February 18, 2019.She was born in 1929 to Peter J. McGowan and Irene Carson McGowan, in New York City, NY.Joan was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.She worked as a teacher at Laurel, Bowie, Potomac, and Oxon Hill High Schools. In the early 1950s Joan worked as a nuclear physicist for Armour in Grafton, CT; and then for the Naval Research Lab inWashington, DC. Joan was a graduate of New Rochelle College in New York and a received her Masters from Fordham University.She enjoyed spending time with her family and reading.She is survived by Deirdre and Dale Vogel, Peter and Sharon Keating, Tara and Ronald Woods, Joan Lorraine Keating. Crystal Muehleisen, Timothy Shifflett, Sean Woods, Katlin Clemons, Michaela Clemons, John Peter Keating, Nathan Keating; and several great grandchildren.. She was preceded in death by her husband John J. Keating, Jr; sons John J. Keating III and Terence E. Keating; and grandson Calvin C. Shifflett III;Visitation will be on February 27, 2019 from 5:00- 8:00 p.m. at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707.A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Laurel, MD. Graveside services will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Rockville, MDMemorial donations may be made to and St. Nicholas Catholic Church, in Laurel, MD. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary