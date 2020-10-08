On October 4, 2020, Joan Regina (Swec) Kelso passed away peacefully at the age of 88 and was welcomed into heaven. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she grew up in Baltimore, and moved to Columbia as a pioneer resident with her family in 1967. She was preceeded in death by her parents, Harry and Magdalena Swec and her brother, Robert Swec. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Francis William Kelso and her sister, Nancy McKinless.



Joan was the proud and loving mother of four daughters and their spouses, Janet Kelso Klenke, Dr. Robert Klenke, Carol Kelso Wolter, Thomas Wolter, Dr. Nancy Kelso, Timothy Duvall, Joan Kelso Windows, and RJ Windows. She was "NaNa" to grandchildren, Shane and Danielle Wolter, Preston and Ashley Wolter, Brennan Wolter, Drew Wolter, Jackson Wolter, Barbara Klenke, Louie Klenke, Brendan Smedley, Brett Smedley, Dalton Windows, Kylie Windows, and Joan Kelso. During her working career, she served in administrative and accounting roles for Ryland and Niro corporations though her focus was always family first. Once retired, Joan loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events, playing golf and bridge whenever possible, taking family vacations, and cheering on the Baltimore Ravens. She was especially fond of her neighbors and friends and was active as a resident at Vantage House in Columbia, Maryland.



A long-time member of St. John's Catholic Church in Wilde Lake, a small private celebration service will be held.



