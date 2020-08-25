Sister Joan Kerrigan, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on August 22, 2020, at the age of 86 in the 69th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, beloved sisters Marie Kramaric and Eleanor Kerrigan and nephew Charles Kramaric. Her niece, Joan Kramaric Young preceded her in death.



Funeral Mass and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson MD 21153



