Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
JOAN KROZACK POTTER

JOAN KROZACK POTTER Notice
On July 2, in Chester, MD, Joan McGowan Krozack Potter beloved wife of the late Edwin Joseph Krozack Sr. and the late Donald Ross Potter; dear mother of Edwin Joseph Krozack Jr. (Tracey, nee Swiger), William Morrison Krozack (Mary Lou, nee Rollinger) and John Clinton Krozack (Lorri, nee Donahue); dear grandmother of Alexandra, William, Adrienne and Natalie Krozack; devoted sister of Janet McGowan Patterson. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Monday, July 8th from 10-11 AM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Parkwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County 201 Clay Dr. Queenstown, MD 21658. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019
