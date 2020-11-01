On October 27th, 2020, Joan E. Long (nee Adams), 87, of Baltimore, MD passed away; beloved wife of Clarence A. Long, Jr.; devoted mother of Deborah A. Jacque & her husband Gary, Ronald A. Long & his wife Patti, and the late William E. Long & his wife Kathy; loving grandmother of Katie, Betsy, Kelsey, and Sarah; also survived by many family and friends.



Family and friends will honor and celebrate Joan's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home- Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Monday November 2nd, 2020 from 3-5PM & 7-9PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues church Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at 11AM. Internment at Parkwood. Masks required.



