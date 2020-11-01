1/
Joan Long
On October 27th, 2020, Joan E. Long (nee Adams), 87, of Baltimore, MD passed away; beloved wife of Clarence A. Long, Jr.; devoted mother of Deborah A. Jacque & her husband Gary, Ronald A. Long & his wife Patti, and the late William E. Long & his wife Kathy; loving grandmother of Katie, Betsy, Kelsey, and Sarah; also survived by many family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Joan's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home- Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Monday November 2nd, 2020 from 3-5PM & 7-9PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues church Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 at 11AM. Internment at Parkwood. Masks required.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
NOV
2
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues church
