1/1
Joan Lucille LaVorgna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan LaVorgna, 87, homemaker and master of so much more, passed away Saturday 9/26/2020 from complications due to aging. She was a resident at Stella Maris for the last 3 years.

Joan Lucille Gross was born on October 21, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Mr. And Mrs. Michael Gingerella and sister to Glenda Frank.

She was married to Bill LaVorgna on September 6, 1953. They had met in grammar school and fell in love in high school. They had 54 years together till his passing in 2007.

She was an avid learner and reader with a thirst for knowledge. Joan was the chief in charge of all the LaVorgna endeavors: from farming to hunting preserves, chef extraordinaire to Master of Finances, life partner to her husband and amazing Mother to her three sons.

Survivors include her three sons, Mark LaVorgna and his wife Laurel of Salisbury, Maryland, Blaise LaVorgna and his wife Bonnie of Punta Gorda, Florida, David LaVorgna and his wife Monica of Baltimore, Maryland, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved