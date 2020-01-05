|
Joan M. Askin (nee Shackman), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Jan. 3, 2020, at the age of 91. She is survived by her loving sons, David Askin (Shayne Hoffman) and Robert Askin, grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) Cohen, Rebecca, Steven (Heather) and Rachel Askin, great grandchildren, Ethan and Ryan Cohen and Skye Askin, and former daughter-in-law, Karen Askin. She was predeceased by her husband, Lee Askin and her sister, Shirley Shackman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 5, at 2 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks-1st Floor), Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only, following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020