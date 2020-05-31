Peeling, on May 29, 2020, Joan M. (nee Kupnicki), wife of Philip R. Peeling; mother of Christopher H. Peeling and Wendy Ann Joyce (Rick); 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Arrangements entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.