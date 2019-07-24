|
Joan Sisk Madary, age 82 of Maryland, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Monday, July 22, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, Ohio. A memorial service celebrating Joan's life will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Presbyterian Church of Easton, 617 N. Washington St., Easton, where family will receive friends at a visitation and reception following service until 1:30 P.M. Private family inurnment. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019