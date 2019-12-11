|
Joan Marie Steffens, age 81, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She was born in Queens, NY to Mary and Joseph Mudzinski. She was a graduate of Catherine Gibbs school in New York City, then worked as an Executive Secretary at Avon. She later moved to Jessup, MD with her husband Fred. Joan was an avid volunteer and had many friends in the community. She volunteered at Jessup Elementary School as a paraprofessional while her children attended school there. Later she volunteered at St. Agnes by crocheting blankets for infants and oncology patients and was awarded for many service hours. She was a long time member of and volunteer with the Fort Meade Post Garden Club, helping to organize meetings and wrapping gifts for the monthly raffles and door prizes. Joan had a love for life that came through in her extensive plant collection and observation of wildlife and birds around her home. She loved her pond full of koi and her outdoor garden. When her children were young, a favorite activity was a large vegetable garden and summer picnics and corn and crab feasts held at her home for neighbors and friends. She was an extensive reader and journal writer. She enjoyed art and attending theater productions and was a supporter of the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Fred; son Fred, his wife Michele and their sons Cooper and Mitchell; daughter Mary; and many other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7474 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, MD 21075, with the Rev. Anne MacNabb presiding. Luncheon will be served after the service. The family would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful care given by St. Agnes Hospital ICU staff.
