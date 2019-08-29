|
Joan Marsha Block (nee Rodner), of Randallstown, MD, passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 73. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Jay Block, daughters, Alicia (Neil) Berlin and Nadine (Henry) Rosendale, sisters in law, Beverly Rodner, Carolyn Rodner, Rhona Block, and Ruthie Block, her loving grandchildren, Hannah, Marissa, and Ellie Berlin, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Boris Rodner and Marvin "Mashe" Rodner, brothers in law, Allen "Obbey" Block and Herbert Block, and her parents, Helen and Abraham "Al" Rodner.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, August 29, at 2:30 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Camps Airy & Louise, 5750 Park Heights Avenue, Suite 306, Baltimore, MD 21215, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. In mourning at 9 Circuit Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Sunday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 29, 2019