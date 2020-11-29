On Friday afternoon, November 27, 2020, Sister Joan Mary Gluth, SSND, a beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame; dear daughter of the late Josephine Rita (nee Kelly) and James Edward Gluth. She is survived by her niece, Anne Marie Smarra of Absecon, NJ.
Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:30AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Joan Mary Gluth will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister Joan may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com