Joan Catherine McDermott died in Frederick, MD on February 20, 2020. She was born in Union City, NJ on October 31, 1931 to the late Catherine and Gilbert Kunz. She was married to Frank McDermott who predeceased her in 2016. They resided in Valley Wood for over 40 years and Mercy Ridge before moving to Frederick. Joan obtained a Ph.D. in Pastoral Counseling from Loyola University and taught at Towson State University. She was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Texas, MD.
She is survived by her children Maureen (John) Gregory, Michael (Wendy) McDermott , Mary Kay (Edward) McGowan and Teresa (Steven) Blair; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Family will receive visitors at 10 am on Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Carmelite Monastery located at 1318 Dulaney Valley Road Towson MD 21286 with a mass at 11 am. Entombment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020