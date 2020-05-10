Jacquelin "Joan" McNaughton, 90, of Lutherville, MD. passed away on March 29, 2020. Joan was born in Uniontown, PA., to the late Chester and Stella Means. Joan received her bachelor's degree from West Virginia University and later finished her master's in education from Towson State University. She was a beloved 4th grade teacher in Baltimore County for over 35 years. Following retirement, she served on the board for The Presbyterian Home and was a deacon at Havenwood Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for 55 years. Joan loved art, playing bridge, and entertaining friends and family. Joan is survived by her children; Susan Corbitt and Richard McNaughton; daughter in law- Jennifer McNaughton, and grandchildren- Michael and Scott McNaughton. Predeceased in death by son- Jim McNaughton. Joan was loved by everyone and spent her entire life as a servant leader. She was the kindest, gentlest, most loving mother anyone could ever ask for. She taught us the importance of family, friends, and faith. Her spirit will live on forever in everyone she touched. A service will be held at Havenwood Church at a future date for friends and family. If you would like to remember Joan in a special way, donations can be given to Havenwood Presbyterian Church, 100 E. Ridgely rd., Timonium, MD. 21093.



