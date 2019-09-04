Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
Joan Melhorn Notice
Joan Melhorn (nee Hoffman), age 83, of Baldwin, MD passed away on August 28, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Wilbur Gordon Hoffman and Mary Ruth (nee Nusbaum) Hoffman and wife of Robert Charles Melhorn Sr. She enjoyed reading, sewing, needlework, gardening, cooking, the theater, her quilting club and was a true movie buff.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Melhorn is survived by three daughters, Susan Melhorn Burdette, Sherry Louise Melhorn, and Deborah Melhorn Minter; son, Robert Charles Melhorn, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl; grandchildren, Steve, Jenny, Jordan, Rob, R.C., Jason, and Eric; great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Declan and Jackson; sister, Sherry Carroll; brother, Gordon Hoffman and his wife, Mary; also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended loving family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Jeanette Hoffman.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 7-9 pm & Saturday, September 14 from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11.

Those who desire may send contributions to: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
