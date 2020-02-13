|
On February 11, 2020, Joan Ann Mitchell, 88, of Street, beloved wife of the late George W. Mitchell; devoted mother of Mary Teresa Biosvert, Patricia Ann Shanahan, Carol Marie Cromier, Joseph William Quick, James Anthony Quick, Susan Dolores Price, Michael Edward Quick, Patrick Adam Quick, Leslie Diane Allison and the late Joanne Elizabeth Sellers; loving grandmother of Graham, Christopher, Michael, Keith, Kevin, Kristy, Jennifer, Mark, Brian, Michelle, Gregory, Tyler, Logan, Lindy & Haley; dear sister of Sr. Marie Patricia Real, Kathleen Gladding and the late Peggy Meisel. Also survived by 21 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Joan's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Ry. 24) Forest Hill on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 P.M. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020