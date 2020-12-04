Joan Eva Elmore-Nutting, 70, passed away on November 21, 2020. Born in Long Branch, NJ, she is predeceased by her parents Robert and Emily Simons. Joanie was a loving wife and devoted mother and sister who always put her family first. She was an amazing baker and especially enjoyed baking her grandmother's favorite recipes. Joanie was an inspiration to many and her sense of humor brought joy to all. Joanie loved the ocean as she grew up on the Jersey Shore and lived in NJ until Joanie's job took her and her husband south to Maryland, where she was a Knowledge Management Specialist and Social Media Director with the Department of Defense Aberdeen Proving Ground. In this position she won multiple Keith L. Ware Public Affairs Awards. They lived in Havre de Grace, Maryland and became very close friends with their loving neighbors. Survivors include her husband, Ralph William Nutting, and sons Jimmy Elmore (Jessica), Gallagher Nutting (Aly) and Travis Nutting; grandchildren, Dorian, Erika, Aiden, Ellis, and Ethan; siblings Barbara Umstadter (Grant), Diane Simons, Robert Simons (Marilyn); and nieces, nephews, and grandnieces. Due to the circumstances of the current pandemic, the family has chosen to honor Joanie and celebrate her life with a memorial service that will be planned for a later date in 2021. Please visit www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
