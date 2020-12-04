1/1
Joan Nutting
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Eva Elmore-Nutting, 70, passed away on November 21, 2020. Born in Long Branch, NJ, she is predeceased by her parents Robert and Emily Simons. Joanie was a loving wife and devoted mother and sister who always put her family first. She was an amazing baker and especially enjoyed baking her grandmother's favorite recipes. Joanie was an inspiration to many and her sense of humor brought joy to all. Joanie loved the ocean as she grew up on the Jersey Shore and lived in NJ until Joanie's job took her and her husband south to Maryland, where she was a Knowledge Management Specialist and Social Media Director with the Department of Defense Aberdeen Proving Ground. In this position she won multiple Keith L. Ware Public Affairs Awards. They lived in Havre de Grace, Maryland and became very close friends with their loving neighbors. Survivors include her husband, Ralph William Nutting, and sons Jimmy Elmore (Jessica), Gallagher Nutting (Aly) and Travis Nutting; grandchildren, Dorian, Erika, Aiden, Ellis, and Ethan; siblings Barbara Umstadter (Grant), Diane Simons, Robert Simons (Marilyn); and nieces, nephews, and grandnieces. Due to the circumstances of the current pandemic, the family has chosen to honor Joanie and celebrate her life with a memorial service that will be planned for a later date in 2021. Please visit www.zellmanfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved