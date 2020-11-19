1/1
Joan Osborne
Joan L. Osborne of Bowie, MD passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 85. She was preceded by her husband Robert L. Osborne; mother Dorothy Earle; father Donald Earle and brother Donald Earle Jr. Surviving family members include daughters Vernita Reveron of North Carolina, Valery Spriggs (James Jr.), Cheri Osborne, Robin Osborne, Carla Marshall of Maryland, brother-in-law Frederick Osborne (Judy) of Georgia, sisters-in-law Carol Suber of Connecticut, Adele Earle of Arizona, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be held at Donaldson Funeral Home chapel 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707 on Thursday, November 19. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with service immediately after. Service can also be viewed online at https://www.donaldsonlaurel.com/obituary/Joan-Osborne. Burial will be at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. Due to COVID, attendance at the cemetery will be limited. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to make a monetary offering to St. John's Episcopal Church. The money collected will be used to support Haiti Micah Project, St. John's international ministry. Please make checks payable to: St. John's Episcopal Church 11040 Baltimore Avenue, Beltsville, MD 20705. In the memo section of the check, please write: In memory of Joan Osborne

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.
November 16, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
