Joan Ostrowski inherited the matriarchal title of "Grand Old Bat" when her 93-year old mother died a few years ago, and she carried it with pride. She could be a grouchy old lady on occasion – and who could blame her after decades of health issues – but she was a delightful, loving and generous woman, adored by friends and family alike.
Joan was a talented musician. She studied music theory and piano at Essex Community College and later in life earned her Bachelor's in music from Towson University. She performed in numerous shows with Cockpit in Court summer theater at Essex Community College, including her favorite role as the Queen in Steven Sondheim's Into the Woods. She also performed with the Annapolis Opera for a number of years, starting with the 1979 production of Madama Butterfly when her very young son, Christopher, played the role of Sorrow. Joan had a beautiful voice and was a wonderful pianist, and sadly started losing her hearing in her 30s. It was a tragedy that she became completely deaf later in life.
She spent her career at Johns Hopkins University in the Human Resources Department. Joan took the job when her daughter left for college because the university paid half of the tuition! She later stayed until retirement and thoroughly enjoyed all the wonderful people she would meet during those years.
During her life, Joan dealt with the loss of her 21-year old son, her parents, her husband and all her dogs. She is survived by and will be missed by her daughter, Jennifer Whetzel and her brother, Chuck Gregory and his family. She'll also be missed by all her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joan moved to Maine in 2018 to be closer to her daughter and spent her last year with her new "adopted" family hanging out at the beach, shopping, and sightseeing, until a fatal case of necrotizing pneumonia took her from us.
Her family and friends ensured she had a swift, peaceful and painless end of life experience, as many of us hope to have. She was surrounded and held by those who cared for her, until her last breath.
Rest in peace, Mom.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019