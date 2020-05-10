Joan P. (Polk) BARROLL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 8, 2020, Joan (nee Polk) Barroll died peacefully in her home of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted mother of Courtney Barroll and her partner James Petersen and Brooke Davito and her husband Flavio; dear grandmother of Finley and Tristan Davito. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Services private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved