On May 8, 2020, Joan (nee Polk) Barroll died peacefully in her home of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted mother of Courtney Barroll and her partner James Petersen and Brooke Davito and her husband Flavio; dear grandmother of Finley and Tristan Davito. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Services private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2020.