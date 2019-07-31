|
|
On July 29, 2019, Joan L. Perkins (nee Lutz), 76, of Perry Hall, beloved wife of Mark Brady; devoted mother of Ron Perkins of Georgia, Tony Perkins of Parkville, Rex Perkins of Parkville & Deanna Jones of Virginia; loving grandmother of Ryan, Tyler, Cory, Connor, Christian & Hannah; sister of James Lutz, Sr. of Perry Hall; Thomas Lutz of Georgia; and the late Rosemary Willis and Vernon Lutz, Jr.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Joan's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive(Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where a Prayer Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be Private. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019