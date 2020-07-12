1/
Joan Perrault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Perrault of Baltimore, Maryland, died on June 29, 2020 in Baltimore. Born in Presque Isle, Maine, on August 1, 1944, to Frank R. and Mary Smith Perrault, Joan was the oldest of four beloved daughters. Raised in Presque Isle, Joan formed lifelong friendships there and enjoyed the close knit community that was the small northern Maine city. She graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1962 and went to the University of Connecticut, where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing. She worked at Yale New Haven Hospital and lived in New Haven for a number of years, where she formed many friendships. She moved to the Washington DC area in the early 70s and later earned a master's in public health from Johns Hopkins University. She had a distinguished nursing career for over 40 years in the Washington/Baltimore area. She was a faithful congregant of the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Baltimore. A Mainer at heart, she relished returning each year for visits with family and friends and for introducing her daughter to the joys of the state of Maine. Joan is survived by her daughter, Claire Frances Perrault of Baltimore; three sisters: Mary Cooper of Forest Hill, Maryland, Susan Perrault of Conway, New Hampshire, and Rebecca Sharpe of Presque Isle, Maine. She was a loyal friend to many, all of whom deeply mourn her passing. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved