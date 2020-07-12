Joan Perrault

Joan M. Perrault of Baltimore, Maryland, died on June 29, 2020 in Baltimore. Born in Presque Isle, Maine, on August 1, 1944, to Frank R. and Mary Smith Perrault, Joan was the oldest of four beloved daughters. Raised in Presque Isle, Joan formed lifelong friendships there and enjoyed the close knit community that was the small northern Maine city. She graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1962 and went to the University of Connecticut, where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing. She worked at Yale New Haven Hospital and lived in New Haven for a number of years, where she formed many friendships. She moved to the Washington DC area in the early 70s and later earned a master's in public health from Johns Hopkins University. She had a distinguished nursing career for over 40 years in the Washington/Baltimore area. She was a faithful congregant of the Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Baltimore. A Mainer at heart, she relished returning each year for visits with family and friends and for introducing her daughter to the joys of the state of Maine. Joan is survived by her daughter, Claire Frances Perrault of Baltimore; three sisters: Mary Cooper of Forest Hill, Maryland, Susan Perrault of Conway, New Hampshire, and Rebecca Sharpe of Presque Isle, Maine. She was a loyal friend to many, all of whom deeply mourn her passing. www.ruckfuneralhomes.com