|
|
On December 29, 2019, Joan Phyllis Brooks (nee Webb), beloved wife of the late Richard Kennedy Brooks, Jr., devoted mother of Richard Kennedy Brooks, III and his wife Kathryn, Kathleen Brooks Lauman and her husband Thomas and Laurie Elizabeth Stafford and her husband Charles, dear sister of William E. Webb and his wife Marie, dear aunt of Kim Ballis and her husband Mike, dear grandmother of Richard Kennedy Brooks, IV and his wife Kerri, Elizabeth Hollins Lauman, Amanda Paige Johnson and her husband Adam, Kayleigh Ryan Lauman, John Thomas Carter Lauman, Gerald E. Stafford, Alexander K. Stafford, Charles Brooks Stafford, and Grace Elizabeth Stafford, loving great-grandmother of Ryleigh Elizabeth Brooks and Alexandra Paige Brooks.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church (Towson). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daughters of Charity Provincial Office, 4330 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108-2622
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020