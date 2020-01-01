Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan BROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Phyllis BROOKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Phyllis BROOKS Notice
On December 29, 2019, Joan Phyllis Brooks (nee Webb), beloved wife of the late Richard Kennedy Brooks, Jr., devoted mother of Richard Kennedy Brooks, III and his wife Kathryn, Kathleen Brooks Lauman and her husband Thomas and Laurie Elizabeth Stafford and her husband Charles, dear sister of William E. Webb and his wife Marie, dear aunt of Kim Ballis and her husband Mike, dear grandmother of Richard Kennedy Brooks, IV and his wife Kerri, Elizabeth Hollins Lauman, Amanda Paige Johnson and her husband Adam, Kayleigh Ryan Lauman, John Thomas Carter Lauman, Gerald E. Stafford, Alexander K. Stafford, Charles Brooks Stafford, and Grace Elizabeth Stafford, loving great-grandmother of Ryleigh Elizabeth Brooks and Alexandra Paige Brooks.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Thursday from 5 to 8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church (Towson). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daughters of Charity Provincial Office, 4330 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108-2622
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -