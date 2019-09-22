|
On September 17, 2019, JOAN (Ripperger) CARTER, of Baltimore entered eternal life at the age of 94. Beloved wife of 59 years to Louis J. Carter, who passed away in 2010. She was a proud graduate of Eastern High School. Devoted mother of Jason Carter and his wife Kimberly Carter. Also survived by two grandsons, John (Jack) and Ryan; and numerous nieces and nephews. The second of nine children of Henry and Marguerite Ripperger, she is survived by her sisters Nancy, Constance, Henrietta, and Katherine. Brothers Arold and John and sisters Carol and Mary preceded her in death. Joan was a long time volunteer for Meals-On-Wheels in Baltimore. She was an avid tennis player at the Bolton Hill Swim & Tennis Club for many years and a member of the Bolton Hill Garden Club. Joan and Lou enjoyed celebrating the various holidays in their home with family and friends. After living in Bolton Hill for 45 years she moved to the Pickersgill Retirement Community. She will miss everyone there.
Arrangements are being provided by Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the .
