Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
6804 Sylvale Court
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the home of Pamela Ehrenberg
Joan Ruth Grebow

Joan Ruth Grebow
Joan Ruth Grebow (nee Luchinsky), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 2, 2019, at the age of 74. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, David Grebow, daughter, Pamela (late Eric) Ehrenberg, and grandchildren, Talia Sage and Nathan Eric Ehrenberg.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, July 5, at 12 pm. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 6804 Sylvale Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Friday following interment, and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. Shiva continues Monday at the home of Pamela Ehrenberg, from noon until 7 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 4, 2019
