Joan S. Woods

Joan S. Woods Notice
On February 20, 2019, Joan Shirley Woods (nee Dove), beloved wife of the late Ward R. Woods; devoted mother to Don Woods and his wife Gina, and the late Brad Woods, Susan Woods Paul, and Doug Woods; loving grandmother to Eric and Tyler Woods.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Saturday, March 9th, from 2 to 3 PM, at which time a celebration of life will be held for both Joan and Ward Woods. Interment private. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Mar. 3, 2019
