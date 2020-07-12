Joan Sarzynski

On July 9, 2020, Joan Margaret Sarzynski, beloved wife of the late David C. Sarzynski, devoted sister of Doris M. Huber and the late Marjorie Hartnett and Geraldine L. Karwacki. Also survived by her loving niece and nephews.



The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Tuesday from 9 to 11 AM, where a funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required.



