On Sunday April 25th, Joan K. Shettle passed quietly at Mercy Ridge Retirement Home. She was 91 years of age. Joan was predeceased by her husband Jack in August of 2019 and is survived by her brother Bill Kneavel, her son John and daughter-in law, Abbey, her nieces, Linda, Sharon, Jeannie and Sally and her nephew, Bill as well as three grandchildren, Josh, Adam and David and one great grandchild. Joan was a lifelong resident of Baltimore, having graduated from both Notre Dame High School and College. Joan had an accomplished career not only as a devoted wife and mother, but also as an elementary school teacher and reading specialist in the Baltimore City Schools System. A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020