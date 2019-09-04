Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Siscosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Siscosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Siscosky Notice
On September 1, 2019 Joan E (Nee Ebert) beloved wife of the late Charles W. Siscosky, Jr. devoted mother of Karen L. Kline and her husband Bob, Anthony J. Siscosky and Charles W. Siscosky, III, loving grandmother of Jennifer Christian and her husband Dennis, Kelly Land and her husband Brian, Lyndsey Kline, Joshua Siscosky and his wife Jessica. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now