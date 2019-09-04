|
On September 1, 2019 Joan E (Nee Ebert) beloved wife of the late Charles W. Siscosky, Jr. devoted mother of Karen L. Kline and her husband Bob, Anthony J. Siscosky and Charles W. Siscosky, III, loving grandmother of Jennifer Christian and her husband Dennis, Kelly Land and her husband Brian, Lyndsey Kline, Joshua Siscosky and his wife Jessica. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019