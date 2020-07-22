1/1
Joan Sylvia (Miller) Frey
1930 - 2020
Joan Sylvia (Miller) Frey, died peacefully in Ponte Vedra, Florida surrounded by family on July 12, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, at home, on February 23, 1930. She is survived by her son James M. Frey, three daughters; Cindy F. Sullivan (Timothy Sullivan), Mary E. Maenner, and Jennifer L. Stangl (Brian Stangl), as well as six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her husband of 68 years, James Frey, pre-deceased her on April 12, 2020. She spent her life as a loving mother and her husband's biggest cheerleader during his long career in baseball.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
