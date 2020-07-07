On July 3, 2020, Joan T. Benefiel of Ellicott City, MD passed away From COVID-19 at the age of 82. She was the devoted wife of the Harry B. Benefiel, 90 years young.
Born in Silver Spring, MD to the late Frank and Lillian Taylor (Burgdorf), she was the loving mother of Matthew, Gregory, Annette, Christine, and Bradley (deceased). She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren
Services are private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601