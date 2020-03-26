|
Joan Carol Wertheimer (nee Tonkonogy) was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 19, 1927 to Samuel Tonkonogy and Sadie Held Tonkonogy. On March 9, 1947 she married Gunther Wertheimer, the beginning of a long and happy marriage that ended after seventy-one years when her beloved died in 2018. After studying fabric arts, she worked in fabric design for several years in New York City. Moving to Baltimore in 1949, Joan became involved in CORE (Congress of Racial Equality), working throughout her life for justice for all people. Later she studied jewelry design at the Maryland Institute College of Art, creating jewelry for family members. Joan surrounded herself with items of beauty, her particular interests included Early American Folk Art and furniture, as well as decorative items from many cultures.
In 1951 with the birth of her first child Joan threw her energy into the lives of her four children, ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She created a beautiful family home in Mt Washington, where all of her grandchildren remember going into the backyard and singing Happy Birthday to the World on Rosh Hoshanah. Surviving her are her four children: Debra Wertheimer (Baltimore, MD), Susan Wertheimer David (Philadelphia, PA), Samuel Wertheimer (New York, NY), Pelle Wertheimer (Baltimore, MD). She was predeceased by her sister Edith Darvick.
Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020