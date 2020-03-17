|
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Joan Thompson, PHD, of Severna Park, MD. Beloved wife of E. James Thompson, Jr. Loving mother of Christopher R. Thompson of New York and wife Tania, and Sara Jill Jackman of San Francisco, California and husband Mark. Cherished sister of Suzanne Diskin and husband Dr. Sheldon Diskin. Nonnie of 7 Grandchildren. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many other loving friends. Joan was a professor at the Catholic University of America located in Washington, DC. Services are private and interment will be at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to the – Central MD Chapter, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093; or to Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20064. Arrangements by the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2020