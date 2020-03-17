Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
(410) 796-8024

Joan Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Thompson Notice
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Joan Thompson, PHD, of Severna Park, MD. Beloved wife of E. James Thompson, Jr. Loving mother of Christopher R. Thompson of New York and wife Tania, and Sara Jill Jackman of San Francisco, California and husband Mark. Cherished sister of Suzanne Diskin and husband Dr. Sheldon Diskin. Nonnie of 7 Grandchildren. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many other loving friends. Joan was a professor at the Catholic University of America located in Washington, DC. Services are private and interment will be at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to the – Central MD Chapter, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093; or to Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20064. Arrangements by the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -